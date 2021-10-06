IADC Joins Chevron and Maersk Drilling for Subsea Competency Discussion

IADC’s newest accreditation program, Subsea Competency Assessment Program, was recently launched back in August. The program is an industry credential that demonstrates that there’s a set methodology for how the industry measures individual proficiency for subsea technicians. It provides a clear pathway to credential those who have a position-specific comprehension of concepts and who have demonstrated effective skills in the field.

In its latest interview, Drilling Contractor‘s Stephen Whitfield interviews:

Brooke Polk , Senior Director – Accreditation Operations at IADC

, Senior Director – Accreditation Operations at IADC Ricky Cummings , Principal Advisor – Well Control Systems at Chevron

, Principal Advisor – Well Control Systems at Chevron Martin Carnie, Head of Well Control Equipment at Maersk Drilling

In the interview, they discuss the the new Subsea Competency Program, its objectives, development process. Polk opened the interview with the primary objective of the competency assessment: