IADC Publically Responds to New US Administration Efforts

With any new Administration, there will be shifting priorities. In IADC’s 80 years of history, we’ve seen numerous heads of governments come and go: presidents, prime ministers, kings, sultans, premiers, and the rest.

In the United States, the new Biden Administration has publicly expressed less support for oil and gas ventures. As part of IADC’s effort to advocate on behalf of the drilling industry, three media releases were issued in the month of January:

Given the importance of the oil & gas industry to supplying the world with energy, materials, and tax revenue, we’re sure an safe, responsible approach to national changes to energy policies is the best approach.