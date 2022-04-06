DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


IADC in Southeast Asia Attends OTC Asia

Topics

On the 22-25 March, 2022, IADC had an exhibition booth at OTC Asia at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

During the week, IADC able to promote the visibility of the Southeast Asia Chapter and most importantly see Members, friends, and Chapter colleagues in-person again.

Dr. Khaled A. Elraies, UTP Head of Department; Dr. Dzeti Farhah Bt Mohshim, UTP Senior Lecturer/Researcher. & UTP 3rd year Petroleum Engineering Student: Aung Khant Pine.

Southeast Asia Chapter Returning Back to Normal

IADC’s attendance at the major event for Southeast Asia was a great milestone for Chapter Members. The SEAC recently hosted its first meeting virtually on Thursday, the 17th of March with the agenda consisting of general chapter updates and a special guest rig market presentation from Yun Yun, Principal Analyst (Rigs, Asia-Pacific) with S&P Global (former IHS Markit).

During the meeting, strategy for an HSE Awards for drilling contractor members and non-drilling contractor members.

Looking onwards, the SEAC will be convening additional engagements that continue to provide members and industry with an open discussion forum – to connect, collaborate and create positive outcomes for topics of interest to Members and issues in the region.

The SEAC will host in-person Chapter Meetings and networking events, including a few in conjunction with IADC regional conferences:

  • IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition 9-10 August 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand
  • SPE/IADC Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition 27-28 September 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • IADC HSE & Sustainability Asia Pacific Conference & Exhibition 23-24 May 2023

SEAC Subcommittee Activity

HSE Subcommittee

Quarterly meetings held virtually. *Next meeting will be on Thursday, 7th April 2022 @ 3pm Singapore time. For those in Singapore, you may attend face-to-face meeting in the Energy Drilling office. For those who wish to participate virtually, a MS Teams invite can be extended. Please contact SEAC Liaison Chit Hlaing at chit.hlaing@iadc.org for more information and/or an invitation to attend.

Supply Chain Subcommittee

Quarterly meetings held virtually.

Interested in Joining the Southeast Asia Chapter?

 For chapter inquiries, please contact Chit Hlaing, IADC SEAC Liaison at chit.hlaing@iadc.org.

