IADC in Southeast Asia Attends OTC Asia

Southeast Asia Chapter Returning Back to Normal

IADC’s attendance at the major event for Southeast Asia was a great milestone for Chapter Members. The SEAC recently hosted its first meeting virtually on Thursday, the 17th of March with the agenda consisting of general chapter updates and a special guest rig market presentation from Yun Yun, Principal Analyst (Rigs, Asia-Pacific) with S&P Global (former IHS Markit).

During the meeting, strategy for an HSE Awards for drilling contractor members and non-drilling contractor members.

Looking onwards, the SEAC will be convening additional engagements that continue to provide members and industry with an open discussion forum – to connect, collaborate and create positive outcomes for topics of interest to Members and issues in the region.

The SEAC will host in-person Chapter Meetings and networking events, including a few in conjunction with IADC regional conferences:

IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition 9-10 August 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand

IADC/SPE Asia Pacific Drilling Technology Conference & Exhibition 9-10 August 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand SPE/IADC Managed Pressure Drilling & Underbalanced Operations Conference & Exhibition 27-28 September 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

IADC HSE & Sustainability Asia Pacific Conference & Exhibition 23-24 May 2023

SEAC Subcommittee Activity

HSE Subcommittee

Quarterly meetings held virtually. *Next meeting will be on Thursday, 7th April 2022 @ 3pm Singapore time. For those in Singapore, you may attend face-to-face meeting in the Energy Drilling office. For those who wish to participate virtually, a MS Teams invite can be extended. Please contact SEAC Liaison Chit Hlaing at chit.hlaing@iadc.org for more information and/or an invitation to attend.

Supply Chain Subcommittee

Quarterly meetings held virtually.

Interested in Joining the Southeast Asia Chapter?

For chapter inquiries, please contact Chit Hlaing, IADC SEAC Liaison at chit.hlaing@iadc.org.