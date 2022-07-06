IADC Hosts Washington D.C. Onshore and Offshore “Fly In”

Last week IADC hosted a Federal Fly-In in Washington, D.C. with eight representatives of onshore and offshore IADC Member companies. Over the course of three days, participants met directly with Members of Congress and the Administration to discuss specific legislative and regulatory proposals currently in-play, and their potential effects on drilling contractors and rig workers.

Representatives from IADC, Patterson-UTI, Transocean, Unit Drilling, and Kenai Drilling attended 32 meetings and campaign events, advocating for drilling contractors’ growing role in the global energy addition. Topics discussed include workforce shortages facing the industry, innovative technologies and new energy sources being developed by drillers, the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule, crewing & manning changes present in the House-passed USCG reauthorization, and current efforts towards a 2022 reconciliation package.