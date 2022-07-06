IADC Hosts Washington D.C. Onshore and Offshore “Fly In”

DRILLBITS
Last week IADC hosted a Federal Fly-In in Washington, D.C. with eight representatives of onshore and offshore IADC Member companies. Over the course of three days, participants met directly with Members of Congress and the Administration to discuss specific legislative and regulatory proposals currently in-play, and their potential effects on drilling contractors and rig workers.

Representatives from IADC, Patterson-UTI, Transocean, Unit Drilling, and Kenai Drilling attended 32 meetings and campaign events, advocating for drilling contractors’ growing role in the global energy addition. Topics discussed include workforce shortages facing the industry, innovative technologies and new energy sources being developed by drillers, the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule, crewing & manning changes present in the House-passed USCG reauthorization, and current efforts towards a 2022 reconciliation package.

Bob Warren, IADC’s VP of Government & Industry Affairs, Onshore, gifting an IADC pin to Congressman Blake Moore (UT-01)

IADC Delegation standing in front of U.S. Capitol

IADC Delegation presenting Legislator Award to Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-8)

IADC Delegation presenting Legislator Award to Senator Ted Cruz (TX).

IADC Delegation finding some wait time outside the offices of Senator John Cornyn (TX)

During their 3-days visit to DC, the IADC Delegation met with 30 offices among the Executive and Legislative branches:

Additionally, the fly-in participants presented 30 IADC Legislator Awards to Members of Congress who exemplified significant support of rig owners in the 117th Congress:

