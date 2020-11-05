IADC Hosts First Virtual Annual General Meeting

Resulting from the public safety concerns related to COVID-19, IADC has moved their Annual General Meeting (AGM) to a fully virtual experience.

Featuring prominent speakers from industry and government, IADC is excited for its end of the year celebration, capping off it 80th anniversary. The 1.5-day program will feature keynote speakers, panel sessions, and outlook reports.

One thing you don’t want to miss are the award presentations. Exemplary Service, Contractor of the Year, and 80th Anniversary Chairman’s Awards allow IADC to honor those who have served the Association, the industry, or their coworkers.