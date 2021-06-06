IADC Committee Offers Networking Event for Young Professionals

IADC’s Young Professionals Committee works to drive young professional engagement to develop the next generation of leaders in the drilling industry. Networking is a key component of Committee activities and the Committee is eager to get back to in-person networking by hosting a happy hour on Thursday, 29 July at 4:30pm. The event will be held at Kirby Ice House (333 Eastside St.) in Houston, TX.

The Committee would like to thank RigCloud, Forum Energy Technologies and Cactus for sponsoring this event.