More Energy More Jobs Act to Support Minimums on Offshore Leases

As normalcy returned to citizens across the state of Texas after Winter Storm Uri, two United States Congressmen tried to make sure the regional economy for the state also return. As the energy industry’s offshore sector prepares for renewed energy demand by consumers during an increase in COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the world, investments in onshore and offshore developments assist with long-term economic resilience. In late February, Representatives Kevin Brady (R-TX) and Henry Cuellar (D-TX) introduced a bipartisan bill, the More Energy More Jobs Act of 2021.

The More Energy More Jobs Act of 2021 bill would require at least 2 area-wide lease sales annually in the Western and Central Gulf of Mexico, as well as allow U.S. Governors to formally nominate areas for offshore natural gas and oil development. IADC

The proposed legislations comes shortly after President Biden signed an executive order in his first week of office to suspend oil and gas leasing on federal lands and offshore waters for one year. Given importance of the Texas’s economy on the royalties

IADC applauded the proposed bill from Representatives Cuellar and Brady in a recent press release.

“It would provide much-needed certainty to drilling contractors and rig workers around the world that the Gulf’s energy resources will continue to be developed in a safe, innovative, and timely manner,” said IADC President, Jason McFarland in a quoted statement.