IADC Chairman’s Anniversary Award Program Accepting Submissions

The Chairman’s Anniversary Award was developed to recognize field-based individuals who have made a direct impact on improved performance for their company, either through a project or personal effort. The Award is given every five years as part of IADC’s anniversary celebrations.

Award winners will demonstrate how their innovative project directly improved performance in the field in one of the following ways:

Eliminating injuries

Enhancing process safety

Reducing NPT

Improving equipment reliability

Increasing efficiency

***IADC has extended the submission deadline. Those who wish to nominate a colleague for the Chairman’s Anniversary Award can do so now through 31 August. A selected group of IADC staff and industry veterans will judge all submissions the week of 14 September and a winner will be recognized during IADC’s Annual General Meeting in November.

For more information and to submit a nomination, please visit the IADC Website.