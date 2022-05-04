2022 IADC Chair: OTC Demonstrates the Industry’s Commitment to Innovation

DRILLBITS
Jeremy Thigpen, IADC’s Chair for 2022, zeroes in on the importance of technical innovation in the May/June issue of Drilling Contractor magazine. In DC Mag’s latest Digital Reader issue, Thigpen cites the industry’s search for reliability, efficiency, safety as the driving motivation:

This is why many oilfield service companies commit their efforts, and financial resources, to existing technologies and to develop new, innovative technologies to support customers’ efforts to meet the world’s expanding energy demands.

Thigpen highlighted the innovation efforts of his own company, Transocean. As CEO of the offshore drilling contractor, Thigpen has a first-row seat to the innovations and enhancements his company is making with respect to drilling automation, real-time data, & personnel safety systems:

We are making improvements that benefit our company, our industry and the environment

Thigpen concludes his editorial by reminding the drilling industry of its work that never ends:

It is clear that our industry must keep innovating, we must keep advocating, and we must keep educating to attract new talent and the necessary capital for the future of our industry.

Read Jeremy Thigpen’s entire editorial on the DC Magazine website.

