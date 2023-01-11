IADC Certified 125k+ Trainees in 2022!

In 2022, IADC certified more than 125,000 trainees across a variety of programs. This Association is pleased to play our part in building and maintaining a safe and knowledgeable workforce.

We’re very grateful for the trainees all over the world representing this number, the numerous accredited training providers and instructors, and the IADC Accreditation & Credentialing team for a job well done!

Brooke Polk, IADC Vice President – Accreditation Operations, commented on the certification milestone,