IADC Certified 125k+ Trainees in 2022!

In 2022, IADC certified more than 125,000 trainees across a variety of programs. This Association is pleased to play our part in building and maintaining a safe and knowledgeable workforce.

We’re very grateful for the trainees all over the world representing this number, the numerous accredited training providers and instructors, and the IADC Accreditation & Credentialing team for a job well done!

Brooke Polk, IADC Vice President – Accreditation Operations, commented on the certification milestone,

“As a nonprofit member-driven organization, IADC’s accreditation programs are developed by the industry, based on industry need. The focus remains on raising the bar on competence through high-quality programs accredited under ISO quality assurance standards. We, as an industry, are committed to offering programs grounded in adult learning principles that enhance the safety of our personnel, environment, and assets while maintaining our license to operate.”
