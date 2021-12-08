IADC Becomes IPIECA Member to Focus on Growing ESG Initiatives

IADC recently joined IPIECA, an international industry group committed to improving its environmental and social performance.

With IADC’s growing ESG efforts in its new Sustainability Committee and Energy Efficiency Subcommittee, this new IPIECA membership affords our Member ample opportunities to align initiatives and collaborate across the upstream & downstream industries in order maximize impact.

About IPIECA

IPIECA is a not-for-profit association that provides a forum for encouraging continuous improvement in industry performance. IPIECA is the only global association involving both the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry. It is also the industry’s principal channel of communication with the United Nations.

As a member-led organization, IPIECA is focused on advancing environmental and social performance across oil and gas. Similar to IADC’s organizational structure, IPIECA is governed by a General Committee who meet to set the strategic & budgetary direction. That Committee is supported by an Executive Committee, which meets more frequently and guides policy, work plans and priorities, budget and communications.

IPIECA has numerous specialist groups, through which their members actively participate, harness the knowledge, experience and insights of industry experts from around the world:

Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Climate Change Group

Fuels And Products

Oil Spill Group

Reporting

Social Responsibility Group

Sustainable Development Goals Task Force

Water

If you’re interested in one of the IPIECA working groups or would like more information, please reach out to IADC’s Thad Dunham at thad.dunham@iadc.org.