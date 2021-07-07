DRILLBITS
IADC Australasia Chapter Presents Safety Awards

On 16 June, the IADC Australasia Chapter recognized one Onshore and one Offshore Member company for safety performance.

The safety statistics for participating companies were supplied quarterly and submitted in accordance with 2020-ISP IADC Official Rules and Guidelines. Data from IADC’s Incident Statistics Program (ISP) was used to determine the winners.

Some key combined onshore and offshore statistics:

  • 3,797,467 man-hours of operation
  • 7 Medical Treatment cases
  • 2 Lost Time Incidents
  • 4 Restricted Work/Transfer Cases
  • TRIRFR = 0.6846
  • DARTFR = 0.316
  • LTIFR = 0.5266
  • 0 Fatalities

Congratulations to the 2020 Winners!

Onshore — Easternwell Energy

Offshore — Transocean

Pictured above are Martin Flojgaard (IADC Regional Director), presenting plaque to Luke Smith, General Manager-Operations (Easternwell)

Pictured above are Luke Smith (IADC-AC Chairman-Onshore), presenting plaque to Anju Thulasi Sreelatha, Rig Manager DDKG2 (Transocean)

For More Information

Please click button below for the Australasia Chapter page.

Australasia Chapter Page

