IADC Australasia Chapter Presents Safety Awards

On 16 June, the IADC Australasia Chapter recognized one Onshore and one Offshore Member company for safety performance.

The safety statistics for participating companies were supplied quarterly and submitted in accordance with 2020-ISP IADC Official Rules and Guidelines. Data from IADC’s Incident Statistics Program (ISP) was used to determine the winners.

Some key combined onshore and offshore statistics:

3,797,467 man-hours of operation

7 Medical Treatment cases

2 Lost Time Incidents

4 Restricted Work/Transfer Cases

TRIRFR = 0.6846

DARTFR = 0.316

LTIFR = 0.5266

0 Fatalities

Congratulations to the 2020 Winners!