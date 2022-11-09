IADC Attends KFUPM Student Chapter’s Official Opening Ceremony in Saudi Arabia

Earlier this year, King Fahd University for Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) in Saudi Arabia became the 13th chapter in IADC’s Student Chapter Program. This marks IADC’s first student chapter in the Middle East.

KFUPM Student Chapter’s official opening ceremony took place on the 16th of October, at the KFUPM campus in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The official ceremony took place with an attendance of students from the College of Petroleum at the university and at least 75 delegates representing the IADC Northern Arabian Gulf Chapter (NAGC). Members from Saudi Aramco were in attendance, as well as NAGC officers from SANAD, Shelf Drilling, and NOV.