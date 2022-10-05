IADC Attends DOE Enhanced Geothermal Systems Event

On Thursday, 8 September 2022, IADC attended an event in Houston, TX during which the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a new initiative aiming to reduce the cost of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS). U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner both spoke at the event. The goal of the DOE’s new Enhanced Geothermal Shot™ program is to dramatically reduce the cost of EGS to $45/megawatt-hour, a 90% reduction, by 2035.

In the DOE’s corresponding media release, Secretary Granholm stated,