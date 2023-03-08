IADC Attends 9th Session of IMO’s Ship Systems & Equipment Subcommittee

IADC recently attended and participated in the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 9th session of the Ship Systems & Equipment (SSE) Subcommittee. At this session, IADC participated in the experts group that finalized necessary revisions to the IMO’s Diving Code. This effort focused on enhancing safety elements associated with “Diving units,” otherwise recognized as dedicated Diving Support Vessels (DSVs) and “Diving Systems” – mobile diving equipment “packages” brought onboard as diving operations are necessary to perform. The aim of IADC’s engagement in the experts group was to contribute towards enhancing the safety provisions that underpin diving operations undertaken onboard offshore drilling rigs in accordance with MODU Code. These revisions are intended to be brought into effect on 1 January 2024 after adoption by the IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee at its next session.

IADC’s History with IMO

Since 1975, IADC has retained its observer delegate status at IMO. One of two upstream oil and gas association having such access, IADC is prominently recognized and frequently referenced by the global maritime community for its specialization and proficiency on Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs) concerns. IMO member countries regularly consult with IADC on safety and environmental matters unique to MODUs.