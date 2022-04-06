IADC ART Committee Working to Upgrade Drill Bit Dull Grading System

The Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee launched a project in 2021 to upgrade IADC’s long-standing bit dull grading system, which has become outdated in today’s environment.

As reported in the March/April issue of Drilling Contractor magazine, “The objective was to develop a more modern system for understanding and grading bit wear that better supports workflows for root cause analysis and continuous improvement.”

Teams were formed to tackle various aspects of the upgrade: drill bit code definitions, BHAs and motors code definitions, data management, and case studies.

For more information, read the full article in Drilling Contractor magazine or view the Virtual Panel Discussion held in February.