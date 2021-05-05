IADC Applauds Bipartisan Energy Bill

In a media release issued by IADC regarding the Natural Gas Export Expansion Act, President Jason McFarland reiterated the need for good-sense policies that promote exports and help ensure that reliable natural gas is available to everyone.

Congressman August Pfluger explained the importance of the bill in a press release: “As our world recovers from the impacts of the global pandemic and we look towards the future, it is critical for the federal government to get out of the way and allow private industries the freedom to innovate and export our clean, affordable, reliable energy to the world.”