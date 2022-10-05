DRILLBITS
IADC Annual General Meeting – One Month Away!

Topics

Join us for IADC’s 2022 Annual General Meeting!

  • Date: 2-4 November 2022
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Ritz Carlton Hotel

IADC’s Annual General Meeting is recognized as a keynote conference for the drilling industry and provides ideal networking opportunities for participants. Prominent speakers from industry and government will be featured. Registration is open and the full program, including times and speaker/presenter information, is available here!

 

2022 AGM Program Overview

Wednesday, 2 November

Welcoming Reception Sponsored by Enverus

Thursday, 3 November

HMH Keynote Breakfast
Hosts: Chuck Chauviere & Matt Mosley, HMH

Presentation of IADC Exemplary Service Awards

  • Sarah Kern, Senior Industry Affairs Specialist, Helmerich & Payne IDC
  • Nathan Moralez, Senior Rig Automation Engineer, BP

Breakfast Keynote Address: Bonnie Black, VP Drilling, Pioneer Natural Resources

Offshore Observations, Insights, and Trending Issues of Interest: The Regulators’ Perspective

  • Walter Cruikshank, Deputy Director, BOEM
  • RADM Richard Timme, Commander, Eighth Coast Guard District
  • Bryan Domangue, Gulf of Mexico Regional Director, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE)

Developing Personnel: Kenny Baker, Director of Personnel Development, Cactus Drilling Company

Annual General Meeting Luncheon

Luncheon Keynote Presentation: Rana Roy, VP Drilling, Completions & Workovers, Apache Corporation

Gulf Coast Energy Outlook: Dr. Greg Upton, Associate Research Professor, Louisiana State University Center for Energy Studies

The State of the Insurance Market: Matthew G. Begnaud, US Upstream Energy Leader, Global Energy and Power, Marsh Specialty

Drillers Outlook

  • Simon Johnson, President & CEO, Seadrill
  • Paul Mosvold, President, Scandrill
  • Additional speaker to be named

Washington, DC Update

An Operator’s Perspective: Roger Jenkins, President & CEO, Murphy Oil Corporation

Annual General Meeting Reception

Friday, 4 November

NOV Breakfast & Rig Census
Host: Joe Rovig, President, Rig Technologies & Aftermarket Group, NOV, Inc.

Presentation of the 2022 IADC Contractor of the Year

Featured Address: David Forbes, General Manager, Global Wells, ConocoPhillips

SEC Climate Rule – Impact on the Industry: Marcin Olewinski, Assurance Partner, PwC

Market Outlook

  • James West, Sr. Managing Director, Evercore ISI

Adjournment: Jason McFarland, President, IADC

Sponsorship Opportunities are Available for IADC Members

Please contact Leesa Teel, leesa.teel@iadc.org, or Stephanie Carling, stephanie.carling@iadc.org, at +1.713.292.1945 for more information.
