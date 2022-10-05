IADC Annual General Meeting – One Month Away!

2022 AGM Program Overview
Wednesday, 2 November
Welcoming Reception Sponsored by Enverus
Thursday, 3 November
HMH Keynote Breakfast
Hosts: Chuck Chauviere & Matt Mosley, HMH
Presentation of IADC Exemplary Service Awards
- Sarah Kern, Senior Industry Affairs Specialist, Helmerich & Payne IDC
- Nathan Moralez, Senior Rig Automation Engineer, BP
Breakfast Keynote Address: Bonnie Black, VP Drilling, Pioneer Natural Resources
Offshore Observations, Insights, and Trending Issues of Interest: The Regulators’ Perspective
- Walter Cruikshank, Deputy Director, BOEM
- RADM Richard Timme, Commander, Eighth Coast Guard District
- Bryan Domangue, Gulf of Mexico Regional Director, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE)
Developing Personnel: Kenny Baker, Director of Personnel Development, Cactus Drilling Company
Annual General Meeting Luncheon
Luncheon Keynote Presentation: Rana Roy, VP Drilling, Completions & Workovers, Apache Corporation
Gulf Coast Energy Outlook: Dr. Greg Upton, Associate Research Professor, Louisiana State University Center for Energy Studies
The State of the Insurance Market: Matthew G. Begnaud, US Upstream Energy Leader, Global Energy and Power, Marsh Specialty
Drillers Outlook
- Simon Johnson, President & CEO, Seadrill
- Paul Mosvold, President, Scandrill
- Additional speaker to be named
Washington, DC Update
An Operator’s Perspective: Roger Jenkins, President & CEO, Murphy Oil Corporation
Annual General Meeting Reception
Friday, 4 November
NOV Breakfast & Rig Census
Host: Joe Rovig, President, Rig Technologies & Aftermarket Group, NOV, Inc.
Presentation of the 2022 IADC Contractor of the Year
Featured Address: David Forbes, General Manager, Global Wells, ConocoPhillips
SEC Climate Rule – Impact on the Industry: Marcin Olewinski, Assurance Partner, PwC
Market Outlook
- James West, Sr. Managing Director, Evercore ISI
Adjournment: Jason McFarland, President, IADC