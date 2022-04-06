IADC Announces Newest Addition to Student Chapter Program

IADC is pleased to announce the 13th addition to it’s Student Chapter program – King Fahd University for Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) in Saudi Arabia.
The KFUPM Department of Petroleum Engineering was established in 1973 and started functioning on September 14, 1974 with an undergraduate program. The first BS degree in petroleum engineering was awarded in 1977. The department started its M.S. program in 1982 and its Ph.D. program in 1985.
IADC’s Student Chapter program was started in 2017 when the need for a formal vehicle for engaging with the next generation of young professionals was identified. At that time, students were also expressing a desire for opportunities to engage with the drilling industry while still in school. These opportunities provide a small view into the real-world application of their academic studies.
The Chapters provide a unique opportunity for students to learn about the practical side of the industry and their future profession. The IADC Student Chapter program serves as a supplement to the academic aspect provided by the universities. Though challenging during a global pandemic, this historically happens through conferences, rig tours, and other industry events.