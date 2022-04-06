IADC Announces Newest Addition to Student Chapter Program

IADC is pleased to announce the 13th addition to it’s Student Chapter program – King Fahd University for Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) in Saudi Arabia.

The KFUPM Department of Petroleum Engineering was established in 1973 and started functioning on September 14, 1974 with an undergraduate program. The first BS degree in petroleum engineering was awarded in 1977. The department started its M.S. program in 1982 and its Ph.D. program in 1985.