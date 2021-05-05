IADC and SPE Begin Planning for Brazil Workforce Safety Conference in November

IADC and SPE – November 10th and 11th – “Workshop de Segurança Operacional de Poços” Macaé

Brazil Chapter Chairman, Heitor Gioppo, Executive Managing Director at Ocyan, along with two Petrobras representatives are the guest speakers for this workshop. The objective of the workshop is to promote technological solutions to contribute to the increase in the level of operational security.

In view of the challenging scenarios of the industry associated with high impact incidents, about increasing safety, and reducing costs, it is essential to act with a focus on human behavior, process safety and technologies to overcome challenges and achieve benchmarking. To this end, the event proposes to discuss the topics of risk management, reliability, asset management practices, digital technologies and analytics, and human factors.