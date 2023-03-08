IADC Advocacy Membership – Play an Active Role in Supporting the Drilling Industry

Have you ever wished you could support or advocate for the drilling industry, but aren’t really sure where to start? IADC offers a tangible and easy way for individuals to get involved in U.S. advocacy efforts for the drilling industry through our Advocacy Membership. This type of membership is separate from all of our other membership offerings.

Registering for Advocacy Membership gives individuals access to IADC’s political action committee, DRILLERSPAC. The Advocacy Membership also provides an opportunity for Members who are passionate about the industry to connect and network at special events reserved for Advocacy Members.

According to Bob Warren, IADC Senior Vice President – Government & Industry Affairs and seasoned industry veteran,

“The way you show you care about something is with your time, your money, and your support. Our Advocacy Membership provides the opportunity to advance the drilling industry in a whole new way. I’ve found it to be a more personalized way of supporting our Association, our industry, and our Membership.”

So, what is a political action committee?

In the U.S., a political action committee (PAC) is an organization that raises money privately to influence elections or legislation, especially at the federal level.

According to Open Secrets, a nonpartisan, independent, and nonprofit research group tracking money in U.S. politics and its effect on elections and public policy:

“Political Action Committee (PAC) — A popular term for a political committee organized for the purpose of raising and spending money to elect and defeat candidates. Most PACs represent business, labor or ideological interests. PACs can give $5,000 to a candidate committee per election (primary, general or special). They can also give up to $15,000 annually to any national party committee, and $5,000 annually to any other PAC.”

About IADC’S DRILLSERPAC

IADC’s political action committee (PAC) – DRILLERSPAC – helps maximize the impact of our advocacy efforts by raising money to support political candidates aligned with policy goals that support and benefit the drilling industry and its workforce.

Registered in spring of 2017, the DRILLERSPAC has been IADC’s official vehicle for supporting political candidates aligned with the Association’s policy goals in Washington D.C. It’s the only federal PAC currently in existence that specifically advocates for the interests of drilling contractors and the drilling workforce.

Get Involved through our Advocacy Membership

IADC’s Advocacy Membership is available to individuals who wish to engage directly with IADC’s Political Action Committee, DRILLERSPAC. DRILLERSPAC funds are used strategically to advance IADC’s advocacy efforts with policy makers who support the industry.

The Advocacy Membership is completely separate from any of IADC’s other memberships. Even if you’re already a Member through working for a current IADC Member Company, we encourage you to sign up individually for an Advocacy Membership if you would like to get involved in this capacity.

By signing up for our Advocacy Membership, you’ll get to…

Have access to IADC’s political action committee, DRILLERSPAC

Attend exclusive DRILLERSPAC events

Connect with others who are passionate about supporting the industry

If you’re interested in learning more about DRILLERSPAC and our Advocacy Membership, please email advocacy@iadc.org.

Given the Federal Election Commission’s campaign finance laws, individuals who want to join a PAC must be a United States citizen or permanent resident (green card holder), and may work in any industry or for any company.

To join or learn more about our Membership options, visit our Membership page.