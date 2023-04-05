IADC Accreditation Achieves 17th Year of ISO Certification!

IADC’s Accreditation department recently underwent a rigorous annual audit. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) performed the audit, which evaluated IADC’s implementation of a quality management system for its accreditation and credentialing programs and initiatives. ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard dedicated to Quality Management Systems (QMS). Certified organizations must go through a two-day audit every year to check all procedures, processes, and records are in conformance with the 83 ISO requirements.

We’re pleased to announce that IADC achieved the 17th straight year of ISO 9001:2015 certification, and the 8th consecutive year with zero audit findings!

This is significant because it means that the quality management system used for IADC’s accreditation and credentialing initiatives lives up to a high international standard. The annual audit looked at IADC from the top-down, from reviews of top management, quality assurance, organizational resources, and product development.

IADC is the only accrediting body in the drilling industry to hold this certification. Our team is continuously looking for ways to improve the service and quality we provide for Members.

Brooke Polk, Vice President – Accreditation Operations, remarked,

“IADC’s Accreditation and Credentialing Division works diligently to maintain the highest level of quality management for all accreditation programs. This is evidenced through 17 years of ISO certification and 8 years of no findings in the annual ISO audit. This is no small feat to accomplish. As the only industry-recognized accrediting body to hold ISO 9001:2015 certification, we take pride in offering industry robust accreditation programs rooted in proven quality management processes. I am extremely proud to show that we work meticulously to hold ourselves to the high standard that industry deserves.”

The ISO auditor was complimentary of our efforts, stating that “IADC is a top-tier company” in regards to our ISO-accredited Quality Management program. The auditor also mentioned that IADC really understands the value and has a robust management system that is amongst the best he has ever seen.