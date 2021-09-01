Hurricane Webinar Happening Next Week

On 17 May 2021, Cyclone Tauktae caused havoc and significant damage to the upstream oil and gas exploration operations offshore of India, impacting a number of IADC’s South Central Asia (India) Chapter Members. In an effort to learn from this experience, the Chapter organized a series of webinars on cyclone/hurricane preparedness.

The first webinar in the series was titled “The Origins of Cyclones/Hurricanes, Preparedness and Forecasting Techniques” and took place on 17 August with more than 200 in attendance. The event was sponsored by Mr. C. Mathavan of ONGC. The Chief Guest was Mr. O.P. Singh, Chairman of IADC’s South Central Asia Chapter, and Director (T&FS) ONGC. Event hosts were Rashi Mandyal, MIT World Peach University and Vidhi Bhalodiya, PDEU University.

The second webinar will take place on 14 September and is titled, “Well Recovery and Remedial Measures.”