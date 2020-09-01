Hurricane Laura Forces BSEE to Flee Offices

NTL 2014-G02 – New Address for the Lake Charles District Office – September 19, 2014

NTL Statement

These guidance documents (including NTLs, regulatory interpretations, and Q&As) clarify and provide more detail regarding existing regulatory requirements, and they outline what you must provide as required information in submissions to BSEE pursuant to those requirements. Except to the extent authorized by law or incorporated into a contract, the contents of these documents do not have the force and effect of law and are not meant to bind the public in any way. These documents are intended only to provide clarity to the public regarding existing requirements under the law or agency policies. BSEE may also use NTLs to transmit administrative information such as current telephone listings and changes in BSEE personnel or office addresses.

Document Number

NTL 2014-G02

NTL Status

Active

Summary Body

This NTL provides a new address and contact information for the Lake Charles District office.

NTL Category

Administrative / Office and Program Contact Information

Document Authors

Lars Herbst

Issued Date

Friday, September 19, 2014 (All day)

Document Type

Notices to Lessees (NTL)