HSE&T Asia Pacific Conference Panel on Attracting & Developing Today’s Workforce

As oil and gas companies adapt to changes in markets, stakeholder expectations and new regulations, they are consistently being forced to develop new strategies and change their structures.

In order to create conversation about how the industry will switch gears to meet the coming demand, IADC Drilling HSE&T Asia Pacific 2021 Conference & Exhibition will hold a panel discussion titled “Workforce Attraction & Today’s Development.”

This session will focus on how today’s great compression and COVID-19 have created a dichotomy for the oil and gas sector – big layoffs amid the great crew change! Although attracting new talent may not be an immediate priority – and understandably so given the slowdown in drilling activity and the pressure to reduce costs – attaining the right balance between new and tenured workforce has never been more challenging.

Panelists:

Sunantha Kitisarasak, Manager Learning and Development Section, PTTEP

Mira Bush, GDPR & HR Generalist, Maersk Drilling

Lars Nydahl Jørgensen, Regional Director-Europe, IADC

Moderator:

Keith Kotval, HSQE Assistant General Manager, Japan Drilling Company

The Asia Pacific region continues to position itself as a dynamic and vibrant market where rapid economic and demographic growth will sustain demand for oil, and gas drilling and exploration in Asia in the foreseeable future. However, the industry needs future-ready leaders to drive the transformation to ensure the industry is equipped with relevant competencies and capabilities in order to overcome current and future industry challenges

