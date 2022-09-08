HSE & SUSTAINABILITY – Upcoming Conferences and Call for Abstracts

Health, safety and environment (HSE) and sustainability are central priorities for IADC and its Members. Conferences provide a forum for participants to come together to discuss current challenges and innovate new solutions in these key areas of interest. We acknowledge the strides that the industry has made, and there is always room from growth and improvement. It’s important to keep the conversation going, and one way we can do that is by gathering together to discuss, learn and collaborate at events like our upcoming HSE & Sustainability conferences. Another way to contribute to the discussion is by participating as a speaker or panelist — see below for more information on how to submit abstracts to the 2023 HSE&T Conference in Houston next year.