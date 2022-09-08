DRILLBITS
HSE & SUSTAINABILITY – Upcoming Conferences and Call for Abstracts

Health, safety and environment (HSE) and sustainability are central priorities for IADC and its Members. Conferences provide a forum for participants to come together to discuss current challenges and innovate new solutions in these key areas of interest. We acknowledge the strides that the industry has made, and there is always room from growth and improvement. It’s important to keep the conversation going, and one way we can do that is by gathering together to discuss, learn and collaborate at events like our upcoming HSE & Sustainability conferences. Another way to contribute to the discussion is by participating as a speaker or panelist — see below for more information on how to submit abstracts to the 2023 HSE&T Conference in Houston next year.

HSE Europe 2022

2022 IADC HSE AND SUSTAINABILITY EUROPE CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION (HYBRID) 

  • DATE: 14-15 September 2022
  • LOCATION: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • VENUE: Apollo Hotel Amsterdam

This conference will offer dynamic, quality sessions, that will tackle industry-leading HSE and Sustainability challenges. In addition to offering informational presentations delivered by subject matter experts, parts of the conference will be dedicated to highly interactive panel sessions to stimulate discussions and new ideas, while engaging all participants to create a true learning environment. This conference will serve as an indispensable forum to drive discussion of critical topics, such as training and developing the next generation, reducing GHC emissions and leveraging digital technologies to further improve the industry’s safety performance.

HSET Conf Houston 2023

CALL FOR ABSTRACTS – 2023 IADC HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT & TRAINING CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION

Call for Abstracts: Expires 29 September 2022

IADC’s HSE&T Conference & Exhibition will provide a forum to learn, exchange and develop progressive Health, Safety, Environmental and Training best practices to drive the upstream energy industry forward. The focus will be on understanding and delivering optimal human and organizational HSE&T performance. Authors are invited to submit proposals for presentations at the conference. For consideration, an abstract for each proposed presentation must be submitted to IADC no later than Thursday, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022. Abstract authors selected will receive confirmation and guidelines by Friday, 11 November 2022. Please note that formal papers are encouraged but are NOT required for this conference.

Conference Information:

  • DATE: 18-19 April 2023
  • LOCATION: Houston, TX, United States
  • VENUE: Hyatt Regency Houston West
IADC HSE & SUSTAINABILITY ASIA PACIFIC 2023 CONFERENCE & EXHIBITION

  • DATE: 23-24 May 2023
  • LOCATION: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • VENUE: Information will be released soon

This conference will explore the critical challenges that drilling professionals face in this environment. In the face of prolonged low oil prices, how can companies high-grade their assets, right-size their organizations and equip their employees with the right competencies, all while staying on the cutting edge of the digital oilfield evolution?

