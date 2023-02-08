Houston Chapter to Host Annual Sporting Clays Event

The IADC Houston Chapter is hosting it’s 12th Annual Oilfield Charity Shoot on 24 March 2023 at Westside Sporting Grounds. Registration is now open.

The Chapter invites you to join in their efforts to support three outstanding organizations with this event – the IADC Houston Chapter Scholarship Program, Home Run Hitters International, Inc. and the Oilfield Christian Fellowship (OCF).

The Oilfield Christian Fellowship began in May 1991 as an outlet for Christians in the oilfield to meet each other and has evolved into many forms of outreach, including a Bible ministry, Prayer Breakfasts, a Bible APP and Bible Studies.

Home Run Hitters International, Inc. (HRH) is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to young individuals with limited communication skills in addition to other disabilities. HRH provides opportunities for these individuals to be esteemed and celebrated by hosting programs designed to offer unique experiences within stimulating and supportive environments.

Last year’s Oilfield Charity Shoot resulted in total donations to these organizations of almost $45,000, bringing the Houston Chapter’s total lifetime contributions close to $450,000.