Houston Chapter to Host 12th Annual Charity Clay Shoot in Late March

As 2022 opens up to new possibilities for professional and social development, IADC Chapter events can be a wonderful opportunity to fraternize and network.

The IADC Houston Chapter recently to announced its 12th Annual IADC Houston Chapter Oilfield Charity Shoot to be held at Westside Sporting Grounds on March 25, 2022. Now is the time to start planning to participate in this exciting event.

Event Registration is now Open

This year outdoor, springtime charity event will support 3 outstanding initiatives:

IADC Houston Chapter Scholarship Program,

Home Run Hitters International, Inc.

The Oilfield Christian Fellowship

As we did in previous years, each team will be eligible to win one pistol per team (2 pistols per team for Platinum sponsors) as door prizes. They believe it is important to give back to participants in addition to the charities.

We hope you will join our efforts again this year and take pride in helping us support our scholarship recipients and these three worthy organizations.

About Home Run Hitters International

HRH is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to young individuals with limited communication skills in addition to other disabilities. HRH provides opportunities for these individuals to be esteemed and celebrated all while interacting with their surroundings and other individuals. HRH achieves this by hosting four programs, each designed to offer unique experiences within stimulating and supportive environments. HRH believes everyone has the opportunity to succeed, to compete, to make friends, and to receive words of praise.

About Oilfield Christian Fellowship

The OCF began in May 1991 as an outlet for Christians in the oilfield to meet each other. The OCF has evolved into many more forms of outreach, including a Bile ministry, Prayer Breakfasts, a Bible APP and Bible Studies. Oil workers have carried over 300,000 Bibles in 52 languages to 67 countries around the world. Of those, over 250,000 are custom Oil Patch Bibles written in English, Spanish, Chinese and Portuguese. The long-term goal is to reproduce this unique Bible, God’s Word for the Oil Patch, Fuel for the Soul into every language in the world where there is an oil and gas presence.

Michael Ray Lee Foundation utilizes the game of golf to positively impact lives through charitable giving with emphasis on scholarships and junior golf.