Houston Chapter Hosting 33rd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Registration is now open for IADC’s Houston Chapter 32nd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament which will be held on Friday September 11th, 2020, and will be moving back to the Cypresswood Golf Club this year.



This tournament serves as the Chapter’s primary fundraiser and focuses on the next generation to enter our industry through scholarship awards. With the exceptional support of the Houston Chapter Members, more than $1,275,000 in scholarships has been awarded to deserving students from various universities including University of Houston, Texas A&M, University of Texas and others.

The Chapter’s goal for this event is simple – to provide a day for Members to relax, network with industry peers, enjoy a great round of golf and great food, and also have the opportunity to win incredible door prizes all while continuing to support our scholarships initiatives which are needed now more than ever.

As usual, the tournament will once again have a four person scramble with a shotgun start on one (1) course “The Tradition Course”, and possibly two courses as demand dictates.