Houston Chapter Hosting 32nd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Registration is now open for IADC’s Houston Chapter 32nd Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament which will be held on Friday September 11th, 2020. We are excited to announce that the Houston Chapter will be moving back to the Cypresswood Golf Club this year.



This tournament serves as our primary fundraiser and focuses on the next generation to enter our industry through scholarship awards. With the exceptional support of our members the Houston Chapter’s been able to award in excess $1,250,000 in scholarships to deserving students from various universities including University of Houston, Texas A&M, University of Texas and others.

As Texas continues to deal with the effects of COVID-19, the Houston Chapter is confident that by September everything will be a go and we’ll proceed full steam ahead with providing or members and guests with the top notch event they’ve come to expect. The goal once again is simple; To provide a day for our members to relax, network with industry peers, enjoy a great round of golf and great food along the way, plus have the opportunity to win incredible door prizes all while continuing to support our scholarships initiatives which are needed now more than ever.

NEW NOTE: We will likely reduce our tournament to one (1) course this year. Additionally, sponsorship pricing has been modified from previous years in an effort lessen the financial burden due to current market conditions. Gold and Silver Sponsors are available at reduced pricing.

As we get closer to the event, food and beverage options will be clarified as we work COVID policies and procedures with the golf course staff. Please come out and join the IADC family as we will do everything in our power to provide you and your customers with a memorable day!

More event details located on the registration website.