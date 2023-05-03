Government & Industry Affairs Team Visits Member Rig

The IADC Government & Industry Affairs (GIA) team made a trip to the Permian Basin in late April. As part of this trip, the newest GIA team member, Joe Lillis, had the opportunity to visit a Unit Drilling Company rig. Joe was given a tour of the rig where he learned about various aspects of living and working on a rig. Thank you to Jacob Bruster, John Williams, and rig manager Ryan Saxon for facilitating the tour and introducing Joe to the crew!

In his new position as Vice President – Policy, Joe will play an important role in IADC’s advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. for US-based drilling contractors. To learn more about Joe’s background and his new position with IADC, check out this recent DrillBits article.