From the President: Our Members make the industry an exceptional global community

In the July/August issue of Drilling Contractor (DC) magazine, IADC President Jason McFarland discusses one of his favorite aspects of this Association – the community.

He states,

“I’ve never seen or experienced anything quite like it. This is a group essentially comprised of business competitors, and yet drilling contractors gather frequently and fervently for many reasons.”

Collaborating to further the best interests of the drilling industry is one of IADC’s main goals. It was the stated purpose of this Association when it was formed in 1940, and it continues to remain our purpose today. While many of IADC’s goals have remained the same, there have also been a lot of significant changes throughout the decades.

For example, IADC was originally established as the American Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors (AAODC) and initially focused on drilling contractors within the US. IADC’s Membership grew as drilling contractors started working in different regions around the world. In 1971 we expanded both in scope and in name — AAODC officially became the International Association of Drilling Contractors.

McFarland discusses IADC’s global impact. A network of regional representatives helps create connection and collaboration among members in Europe, the UK, Brazil, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Australasia, Africa, and Latin America. A core component of IADC’s global presence is our 10 Regional Chapters outside the US, which are run by local members. The Student Chapter program has also expanded outside the US, with a presence in Saudi Arabia, India, Australia and – the newest addition – Malaysia.

In the paragraphs that follow, McFarland gives many specific examples of the important work being done by Members outside the US. This work takes many forms, such as advocating for the best interests of drillers in the region, providing networking and professional development opportunities for local Members, and participating in conference planning committees to help organize IADC conferences around the world.

In closing, McFarland states,