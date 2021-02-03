February’s Limited-Time Offer on IADC Publications

Deepwater Well Control Guidelines, 2nd Edition

188 pages. The new deepwater guidelines include new content on operational risk management, sometimes called process safety, with additional new and refreshed content on well integrity, well planning, rig operations, equipment, procedures, training and drills, and emergency response. The year-long project was led by Louis Romo, BP, Chairman of the Deepwater Well Control Guidelines Task Force, and Moe Plaisance, DODI, Executive Advisor, with support from nearly 100 top-level experts.

The aim of these Guidelines is to facilitate safe and efficient deepwater drilling operations. This important publication provides guidance for maintaining primary well control, applying secondary well control methods and responding to an emergency in the event of a blowout. Each chapter is intended to facilitate the rig team’s primary task of maintaining and optimizing control of the well.

6 chapters tackle the following vital information, key to maximizing safety and efficiency in subsea rig operations.

Operational Risk Management and Well Integrity: Barrier installation and maintenance for the life of the well

Well Planning and Rig Operations: Relevance of well planning and well design to well control

Equipment: Typical well control equipment used on floating drilling rigs

Procedures: Kick prevention, detection and mitigation to maintain/regain control

Training and Drills: Planning, conducting and continuously improving deepwater well control training and drills

Emergency Response: Activities and resources to manage a well control emergency

The IADC Deepwater Guidelines also include an appendix defining important acronyms and terms.