Drilling Middle East 2021 Conference Ready for Abu Dhabi Next Week

Although the Middle East market has remained resilient through the downturn, this region continues to face challenges around workforce development, drilling efficiency, safety and security, and equipment maintenance.

The 2021 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference & Exhibition will bring together industry leaders and drilling professionals to discuss such challenges and share best practices. Cutting-edge technology advances, including drilling automation, will be featured, as will case studies of relevant technical achievements. The premier event also will highlight evolving approaches to safety and training, providing practical information on new tools and processes that can be used to improve HSE performance.

As the industry continues to navigate the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, IADC will tailor its 2021 conferences to better serve its members and their guests. For the 2021 conference line-up, IADC will offer two ways to attend – both in-person and virtual attendance options. Conference registration will be structured for these options. IADC will resume its member/non-member registration pricing for the 2022 conferences.

Conference Topics to Include:

Coaching & Mentoring

Proactive Rig Activations

How Do We Retain Knowledge in the Industry?

Operational Performance Training using High Fidelity Simulations and Advanced Human Performance Techniques

Design Process Behind a Fully Rig-Integrated Managed Pressure Drilling System

Reduced Price

IADC has recently reduced the registration price for the IADC Drilling Middle East 2021 Conference & Exhibition to $235.

All currently registered attendees will be receiving a refund for the overage.

Attending the conference requires full vaccination against COVID-19 ( green alhosn pass) plus a not more than 48hrs negative PCR test result.