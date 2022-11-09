DRILLBITS
Event Recap: Permian Basin Regional Forum

On 18 October, IADC held the first IADC Permian Basin Regional Forum in conjunction with the IADC Permian Basin Chapter. The Permian Basin is a region that continues to be a leader in drilling activity, oil and gas production, and operator investments. This was the first in a prospective series of regionally focused events that are planned to be held in different locations in conjunction with an IADC Chapter.
According to IADC Permian Basin Chapter Chairman, Jacob Bruster,
“Our Chapter was honored and excited to host the first in a series of IADC Regional Forums. The immediate feedback we’ve received from attendees has been amazing, to say the least. Being able to hear from regional industry professionals was well received. The presentations were locally focused, and the topics were wide-ranging to benefit all those present.”

Barrett Zuskind, Z-Tex Services / Brandon Callen, Warren CAT / Chris Brown, Ulterra / Jacob Bruster, Unit Drilling Company / John Ross Norton, Norton Energy / John Williams, Unit Drilling / Justin Hearn, Ulterra / Leroy Peterson, Latshaw Drilling Company / Mitch Lacy, LEAM Drilling Services / Morgan Cole, Helmerich & Payne IDC /

Bob Warren, IADC / Thad Dunham, IADC
