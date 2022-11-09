Event Recap: Permian Basin Regional Forum

On 18 October, IADC held the first IADC Permian Basin Regional Forum in conjunction with the IADC Permian Basin Chapter. The Permian Basin is a region that continues to be a leader in drilling activity, oil and gas production, and operator investments. This was the first in a prospective series of regionally focused events that are planned to be held in different locations in conjunction with an IADC Chapter.

According to IADC Permian Basin Chapter Chairman, Jacob Bruster,