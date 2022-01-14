DRILLBITS
TEMPORARY TOPIC Will Be Focus in February’s Virtual Panel Discussion

When the demand for energy returns, will your company be ready for success? Land drilling operations are in the midst of a challenging environment. With every downturn, though, the energy industry has responded and drilling contractors have returned stronger and smarter.

Knowing that conditions will be different when the next upturn arrives, what can the industry do to position themselves for success? Our Virtual Panel Discussion will explore the new opportunities in leading the way in fuel efficiency and ESG practices.

On 9 December, IADC Drilling Contractor will host a Virtual Panel Discussion, sponsored by MTU, a Rolls-Royce solution, examining the challenges that land drillers face today and the potential that can be realized in terms of fuel efficiency as they consider reactivating stacked rigs amid increasing ESG requirements from operators and other stakeholders.

Event Sponsor

Drill_Bits-October2020-9thDecember-VirtualPanelDisucssion-SponsorLogo_MTTU-RollsRoyceSolution

Some of the key topics we will explore in this session include:

  • The steps onshore drilling contractors can take with stacked rigs to make sure they are more efficient when demand picks up and those rigs are reactivated;
  • The impact fuel-efficient rigs have on safety, as well as their impact on driller and operator CAPEX;
  • The systems available to lower a rig’s carbon emissions; and
  • The potential of using battery power to improve a rig’s fuel efficiency.

Panelists:

  • Dave Bosco, Senior Sales Manager – Oil & Gas, MTU, a Rolls-Royce solution
  • Maximilian Trombitas, Global Sales & Marketing Manager, NEORig
  • Juan Perez, Key Account Manager, NEORig
  • Linda Hsieh, IADC/Drilling Contractor Editor & Publisher (moderator)

Dave Bosco

Juan Perez

Maximilian Trombitas

Linda Hsieh

DC Magazine will be offering two different air times for this virtual session to accommodate viewers in different parts of the world. The first airing will be 10:00 Dubai (GMT+04.00), and the second airing will be at 09.00 Houston (GMT-06.00). To receive the link and passcode to view this VPD, each viewer must register individually. Click here to register for the first airing, and click here to register for the second airing.

If you would like to submit questions in advance for the panelists to answer during the session, please click here.

To download a calendar file to add this event to your calendar, please click here for the first airing and click here for the second airing.

Click here for more information about the VPD.

