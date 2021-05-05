DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

Energy High at Recent OK-Texas Panhandle Chapter Meeting

Topics

The Oklahoma-Texas Panhandle Chapter recently held their Q2 Meeting. It was their first since electing new officers to leadership positions.

The event was an upbeat one, also due to it being the first one held in-person since the social-distancing protocols enacted last year. Energy was high, as was attendance, as the group set upon focusing its 2021 efforts on ESG among U.S. Land.

The group will finalize the Chapters’ ESG initiatives and meetings in the coming months, including a golf tournament event.

Interested in Getting Involved?

Contact a Chapter officer at the OK-TX Panhandle webpage for more information.

Related posts

IADC_SouthernArabian_Logo
5 May 2021

Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s 1st Meeting of 2021 Draws Almost 100

Read more
DrillBits-May2021-IADCLexicon-MainSteeringGear
5 May 2021

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for May 2021

Read more
5 May 2021

Brazil Chapter Gives Back to Macaé

Read more