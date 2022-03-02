DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC


EGYPS Conference in Explores Opportunities for the Region

Topics

The Egypt Petroleum Show is North Africa and the Mediterranean’s most important oil and gas exhibition and conference held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, where oil and gas professionals convene to engage in dialogue, create partnerships, do business and identify solutions and strategies that will reshape the global energy markets.

EGYPS 2022 will take place from 14 – 16 February 2022 in Cairo at the Egypt International Exhibition Center with an expanded exhibition space attracting 26,000+ attendees from local & international businesses to identify opportunities from Egypt, North Africa and the Mediterranean’s future project requirements, strategic priorities and gain insights into the wider oil and gas sector.

Related posts

2 March 2022

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for March 2022

Read more
2 March 2022

Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter Holds Q1 Meeting

Read more
2 March 2022

Young Professionals Subcommittee of South Central Asia Chapter Hosting 1st Meeting Next Week

Read more