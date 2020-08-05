Drilling Engineers Committee’s September Forum to Focus on “Transformation in Leadership”

The IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) will hold its Q3 Technology Forum on 15 September under the theme “Transformation in Leadership.” This forum will explore drivers that are changing the industry’s operational leadership structure and approach, as well as discuss best practices for adaptive and transformative leadership.

Transformational leadership serves to enhance the motivation, morale and job performance of the workforce through a variety of mechanisms, which allows the leader to align teams with tasks that enhance overall performance. We will also discuss how the industry can more effectively come together to standardize best practices while scaling up innovative ideas that can enhance safety and performance of wells delivery.

Topics for discussion will include:

How are the roles and responsibilities of various leadership positions changing?

How does increased automation affect the risk picture and overall leadership decision making?

How is decision making changing with new automated systems and the integration of drilling data with machine learning for trend recognition and enhanced decision making?

How can we do a better job of communicating internally between disciplines?

Currently, the plan is to hold this event on the morning of Tuesday, 15 September, at National Oilwell Varco, 10353 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX, 77042, and to offer an online broadcast for those who cannot attend in person. IADC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and make changes to these plans as needed.

Click here to submit an abstract. Deadline is 7 August.

Click here for more information about the event and to register to attend.

For questions, please contact Linda Hsieh at linda.hsieh@iadc.org.