DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC




Drilling Contractor’s Next Live Virtual Panel Discussion is 24 August

Topics

On 24 August 9:00 a.m. CDT, Drilling Contractor will host a live Virtual Panel Discussion (VPD), sponsored by SLB.

This live VPD is titled Back to Basics: Improving Performance Through Digital Well Construction.Learn how SLB is leading the performance assurance charge—evolving drilling by combining its latest drill bit technologies, rotary steering systems and autonomous controls. These are crucial advances for building wells in the most efficient and consistent manner and enhancing real-time reservoir characterization for more precise trajectories that elevate well performance.

Please join us on 24 August to explore these topics!

Panelists: 

Wiley Long, SLB Product Champion PDC Bits, will discuss the evolution of Smith Bits drill bits
Roberta Santana, SLB Product Champion PDC Bits, will highlight the SnapScan app and dull-grading digitalization
Ziad Akkaoui, SLB Digital Champion, will detail autonomous downhole tools
Stephen Whitfield, Drilling Contractor Associate Editor (moderator)
LEARN MORE & REGISTER

Related posts

2 August 2023

Introducing IADC’s “Riser Gas Handling Guidelines“ for Enhancing Safety and Efficiency in Deepwater Operations

Read more
2 August 2023

IADC Model Contracts Recently Updated and Reformatted

Read more
2 August 2023

Video Interview with Author Mark Ramsey on Book – “Practical Wellbore Hydraulics and Hole Cleaning”

Read more