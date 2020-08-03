Drilling Contractor Magazine’s Newest Digital Edition Now Available for August

If you missed your print copy of the July/August 2020 Drilling Contractor magazine, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.
Articles in this digital edition include:
- Where the drilling industry needs to look for survival amid low prices and a vast oil oversupply
- How companies are prioritizing crew health and availability to ensure proper incident response readiness
- New ways industry is leveraging digital twins on drilling rigs and in wellbores
- How machine learning is being used today to enhance remote BOP monitoring, human decision making and safety
- Blockchain’s potential to make performance-based contracts more transparent, easier to execute
- The 7 sins of ESG management
- How Shell deployed SIMOPS and a dual-activity rig to enable a best-in-class well offshore Nigeria
The digital edition of DC also includes links to exclusive audio interviews:
- With Ian Bramson, Global Head of Cybersecurity for ABSGroup, on new cyber threats sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in number of people working from home
- With Siemens’ Jonas Norinder, Digitalization Manager, Process Automation, and Iiro Esko, Chemical Industry Manager, on the current and potential future roles that digital twins can play in drilling operations
- With Moadh Mallek, Data Scientist for Aquila Engineering, on the pilot deployment of a remote, machine learning-based BOP verification system for an operator in the Gulf of Mexico
- With Brooke Polk, Senior Director – Accreditation Operations for IADC, on the progress of WellSharp Live since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic
The digital edition also contains a link to on-demand access to the IADC/DC virtual panel discussion, “HSE Performance during the Corona Crisis: What Did We Learn?” The webcast originally aired live on 24 June and featured:
- Neil Forrest, Vice President, Operational Integrity, Seadrill
- Norbert van Beelen, Vice President, Wells Safety, Shell
- Erik Roesen Larsen, Vice President, Head of HSSE, Maersk Drilling
- Lamberto Nonno, Global HSE Leader, Baker Hughes
Access the digital edition here. Digital editions of archive issues of Drilling Contractor magazine can be found here.