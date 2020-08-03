DRILLBITS
Drilling Contractor Magazine’s Newest Digital Edition Now Available for August

If you missed your print copy of the July/August 2020 Drilling Contractor magazine, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.

Articles in this digital edition include:

  • Where the drilling industry needs to look for survival amid low prices and a vast oil oversupply
  • How companies are prioritizing crew health and availability to ensure proper incident response readiness
  • New ways industry is leveraging digital twins on drilling rigs and in wellbores
  • How machine learning is being used today to enhance remote BOP monitoring, human decision making and safety
  • Blockchain’s potential to make performance-based contracts more transparent, easier to execute
  • The 7 sins of ESG management
  • How Shell deployed SIMOPS and a dual-activity rig to enable a best-in-class well offshore Nigeria

The digital edition of DC also includes links to exclusive audio interviews:

  • With Ian Bramson, Global Head of Cybersecurity for ABSGroup, on new cyber threats sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the surge in number of people working from home
  • With Siemens’ Jonas Norinder, Digitalization Manager, Process Automation, and Iiro Esko, Chemical Industry Manager, on the current and potential future roles that digital twins can play in drilling operations
  • With Moadh Mallek, Data Scientist for Aquila Engineering, on the pilot deployment of a remote, machine learning-based BOP verification system for an operator in the Gulf of Mexico
  • With Brooke Polk, Senior Director – Accreditation Operations for IADC, on the progress of WellSharp Live since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

The digital edition also contains a link to on-demand access to the IADC/DC virtual panel discussion, “HSE Performance during the Corona Crisis: What Did We Learn?” The webcast originally aired live on 24 June and featured:

  • Neil Forrest, Vice President, Operational Integrity, Seadrill
  • Norbert van Beelen, Vice President, Wells Safety, Shell
  • Erik Roesen Larsen, Vice President, Head of HSSE, Maersk Drilling
  • Lamberto Nonno, Global HSE Leader, Baker Hughes

Access the digital edition here. Digital editions of archive issues of Drilling Contractor magazine can be found here.

