New March/April Edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine Now Available

If you missed your print copy of the March/April 2021 Drilling Contractor magazine, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.
Articles in the March/April’s digital edition include:
- Automated directional drilling gaining trust among industry users
- Exclusive video interview with Jade Strong, Senior VP & Chief Administrative Officer for Nabors.
- Benefits & barriers of Electric-fracking systems
- Highlight of Independent Data Services’s David Shackleton and his advocacy efforts about data science
- Basin United’s efforts at workforce development
- How companies are re-prioritizing wellbore optimization