Drilling Contractor Magazine’s Jan/Feb Edition Now Available

If you missed your print copy of the January/February 2021 Drilling Contractor magazine, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.
Articles in the Jan/Feb’s digital edition include:
- How drilling contractors can help operators to mitigate the high cost variability of shale
- Exclusive video interview with Caroline Alting, Head of Integrity and Projects for Maersk Drilling
- The industry’s transformational green investments
- Workforce competency and multi-skilling as success drivers
- Industry group releases resources to help companies establish human performance programs