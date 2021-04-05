New March/April Edition of Drilling Contractor Magazine Now Available

DRILLBITS
If you missed your print copy of the January/February 2021 Drilling Contractor magazine, you can now access all the same content and more in the digital edition.

Articles in the Jan/Feb’s digital edition include:

  • How drilling contractors can help operators to mitigate the high cost variability of shale
  • Exclusive video interview with Caroline Alting, Head of Integrity and Projects for Maersk Drilling
  • The industry’s transformational green investments
  • Workforce competency and multi-skilling as success drivers
  • Industry group releases resources to help companies establish human performance programs
