Drilling Contractor Magazine: Telling Our Industry’s Stories

In terms of focus and content, DC also showcases the people who work in our industry through the “Perspectives” feature, which is in every single issue of the magazine. In DC’s most recent issue, the “Perspectives” feature spotlighted Jacob Bruster with Unit Drilling, who serves as Chair of the IADC Permian Basin Chapter. Earlier this year the magazine spotlighted Fred Growcock, who is retired from Oxy but stays active in the industry through the IADC Technical Publications Committee. Other spotlights this year include young professionals such as Jamie Elrod, Sales Director of the Americas with Baker Hughes and Co-Founder of “Flipping the Barrel” podcast, and Grace Hurley Fosdick, who works at Nabors and serves as Co-Chair of IADC’s Young Professionals Committee.