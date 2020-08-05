DRILLERSPAC Update for August 2020

The IADC DRILLERSPAC continues to grow in 2020, plans to support 19 candidates for Federal office.

To date for the 2020 election cycle, the IADC DRILLERSPAC has raised over $40,000 from 70+ contributors. This has allowed the DRILLERSPAC to support candidates supportive of the U.S. drilling industry, including

Sen. Cornyn (TX);

Sen. Inhofe (OK);

Rep. Fletcher (TX);

Rep. Garret Graves (LA);

Rep. Lamborn (CO);

Rep. Arrington (TX);

Rep. Crenshaw (TX);

Rep. Cuellar (TX);

Among others approved by the PAC’s Board of Trustees.

To date, the DRILLERSPAC plans to support 19 bi-cameral and bi-partisan candidates from eight different states. Federal elections for the entire U.S. House and 35 U.S. Senators is November 3rd, 2020.