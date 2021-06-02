DRILLERSPAC Begins Spring Sprint Campaign

The DRILLERSPAC was sanctioned by IADC’s Board of Directors to further IADC’s goal of advocacy engagement with federally elected Members of Congress. DRILLERSPAC is not affiliated with any political party. It is organized and conducted on a voluntary, non-partisan basis. DRILLERSPAC is overseen by the PAC Board of Trustees, which is comprised of 10 members – three from offshore drilling contractor companies, three from onshore drilling contractor companies, two from drilling services companies and two IADC employees.

Fundraising Campaign

IADC’s DRILLERSPAC, the leading political voice for drilling contractors in Washington, D.C., is close to wrapping up its first 2021 fundraiser, the Spring Sprint Campaign. If you or your company would like to get involved, it’s not too late! Please contact DRILLERSPAC Treasurer Matt Giacona (Matt.Giacona@iadc.org) to get involved, get approved, and drill down on the policies that matter most in that nation’s capital.

THANK YOU to all of the companies who have participated so far in the Spring Sprint Campaign.