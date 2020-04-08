DRILLBITS – April 2020

A Note from IADC President Jason McFarland on COVID-19

This edition of Drill Bits is a bit different than what we usually share in this space. We thought it best to use this newsletter to share information about how IADC is working to ensure our Members have access to critical industry information related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Our website now includes a page that consolidates global recommendations and guidance from regulators and other industry groups on COVID-19. These links to more information are continually being updated and can be found at iadc.org/covidresources.

You will also find a page with information related to rescheduling of IADC conferences and committee meetings along with up-to-date information regarding our Accreditation programs and certificates. This page will also be continuously updated as new information arises: https://www.iadc.org/covid19-update.

I would also like to point out that if you aren’t already following IADC on our social media channels, they are good sources for daily up-to-date information. You can find us on Facebook and LinkedIn. As well, our flagship publication, Drilling Contractor, is continuing to provide up-to-date industry news at www.drillingcontractor.org. The latest issue of the magazine can be found online at https://www.drillingcontractor.org/digital-reader-marapr-2020-55776.

These are unprecedented times for our industry. I hope that this communication finds you safe and healthy. IADC remains available via phone, email and through our social media channels to continue to provide support for the worldwide drilling industry. Should you have further questions or concerns, please reach out, we are here for you.

Jason McFarland

IADC President