Drill Bit Forensics Virtual Session Happening Next Monday, 12 April

As part of IADC’s ongoing efforts to modernize and update its drill bit dull grading system, the Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee will hold a training session from 7am – 8:30am (CDT) on Monday, 12 April 2021 on bit and bottomhole assembly (BHA) forensics. The virtual session is a collaborative effort with the International Association of Directional Drilling.

The learning objectives will be on how to incorporate forensic analysis of bit and BHA wear scars and fractures as a diagnostic tool for identifying key limiters and corrective actions. The session will explore the observations and documentation used in such analysis.

Drill Bit Forensics Topics to be Explored

Reading fracture initiation and direction of loading

Erosion and corrosion

Bit wear scars – mechanical and thermal

BHA Forensics Topics to be Explored

Wear scars and direction of motion

Loads from torsion & high-frequency torsional oscillations

Bit balling and ribbon flows

Materials Needed to Attend

To maximize the benefit of this forensics session, a hands-on experience is recommended by the presenter. If you wish to participate in the hands-on demonstrations, log onto the virtual event with the following items: