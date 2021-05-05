Drill Bit Forensics Session Now Available for Viewing

As part of IADC’s ongoing efforts to modernize and update its drill bit dull grading system, the Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee held a training session on Monday, 12 April 2021 on bit and bottomhole assembly (BHA) forensics. The virtual session was a collaborative effort with the International Association of Directional Drilling. That virtual session is now available for online viewing.

The learning objectives were how to incorporate forensic analysis of bit and BHA wear scars and fractures as a diagnostic tool for identifying key limiters and corrective actions. The session will explored the observations and documentation used in such analysis.