DRILLBITS
Monthly eNewsletter from the IADC

Drill Bit Forensics Session Now Available for Viewing

Topics

As part of IADC’s ongoing efforts to modernize and update its drill bit dull grading system, the Advanced Rig Technology (ART) Committee held a training session on Monday, 12 April 2021 on bit and bottomhole assembly (BHA) forensics. The virtual session was a collaborative effort with the International Association of Directional Drilling. That virtual session is now available for online viewing.

The learning objectives were how to incorporate forensic analysis of bit and BHA wear scars and fractures as a diagnostic tool for identifying key limiters and corrective actions. The session will explored the observations and documentation used in such analysis.

Forensics Topics Covered

  • Bit balling and ribbon flows
  • Bit wear scars – mechanical and thermal
  • Erosion and corrosion
  • Loads from torsion & high-frequency torsional oscillations
  • Reading fracture initiation and direction of loading
  • Wear scars and direction of motion
View VPD Recording

Related posts

DrillBits-OklahomaTexasPanhandleChapter-Logo
5 May 2021

Energy High at Recent OK-Texas Panhandle Chapter Meeting

Read more
DrillBits-SouthernArabianGulfChapter-Logo
5 May 2021

Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter’s 1st Meeting of 2021 Draws Almost 100

Read more
DrillBits-May2021-IADCLexicon-MainSteeringGear
5 May 2021

IADC Lexicon Featured Term for May 2021

Read more